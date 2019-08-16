WVU Honors students move in day

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Friday was move-in day for honor students at West Virginia University.

The students primarily moved into Honors Hall on the downtown campus and Lincoln hall on the Evansdale Campus.

With nearly 1,000 honors students moved in this year, this is one of the largest honors classes to ever be at West Virginia University.

“Well this is an exciting time for us as professionals welcoming in all of our students and we’ve seen a whole mix of students being really excited,” said Jeremiah Kibler, WVU Honors Hall.” Some a little bit nervous, and all of the gamut in between. So what we’re doing today is really welcoming into the family.”

A picnic was held at the rec center Friday evening to welcome new students and families.