Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

WVU Honors students move in day

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Friday was move-in day for honor students at West Virginia University.

The students primarily moved into Honors Hall on the downtown campus and Lincoln hall on the Evansdale Campus.

With nearly 1,000 honors students moved in this year, this is one of the largest honors classes to ever be at West Virginia University.

“Well this is an exciting time for us as professionals welcoming in all of our students and we’ve seen a whole mix of students being really excited,” said Jeremiah Kibler, WVU Honors Hall.” Some a little bit nervous, and all of the gamut in between. So what we’re doing today is really welcoming into the family.”

A picnic was held at the rec center Friday evening to welcome new students and families.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories