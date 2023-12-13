MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Hospitals held a signing ceremony on Wednesday to officially welcome the inaugural cohort of its new “Aspiring Nurse Program.”

According to the interim Chief Nursing Officer for WVU Hospitals, Mary Fanning, WVU Hospitals and WVU Medicine partnered with schools of nursing across the region to provide funding for students as they’re in their respective nursing programs.

“So this will allow them the opportunity to be successful in completing nursing programs and then have employment with us at WVU Hospitals in the future,” Fanning said. By starting this program up, WVU Medicine is aiming to address a national nursing shortage, and also help keep West Virginia residents in the state for their different healthcare needs.

“I think it’s no secret that there is a national nursing shortage, and we are trying to be proactive in mitigating that for the citizens of West Virginia,” said Fanning. “It’s part of our mission at WVU Medicine to try and help families and those they care for stay in our state to receive healthcare, and nursing is a critical part of that. So by providing resources for students, we can continue to build that pipeline and assure that we have enough caregivers for our future.”

The new program’s inaugural cohort consists of 42 future nurses and Fanning said that the Aspiring Nurse Program plans to sign on up to 160 new members in the upcoming year. This program took in nursing students from the Laurel College of Technology, West Virginia Junior College, Fairmont State University and West Virginia University.

Some people are already currently in their programs, which can take up to two years to be completed depending on the university. These aspiring nurses will receive up to $25,000 over the span of four semesters, including a sign-on bonus upon hire. By signing on, they have also committed to three years of employment at WVU Hospitals once they graduate from their respective programs.

In addition to that, these students will complete clinical rotations at WVU Medicine WVU Hospitals during their time participating in this program to receive hands-on, clinical immersion experiences. They will also receive support from retention specialists and academic success coaches.

Fanning has been a nurse in West Virginia for her “entire life,” according to her, and has been affiliated with WVU Hospitals for close to 40 years. “So to me, it is really the icing on the cake of my career to be able to see us continue to build that pipeline to have future nurses in our state,” she added.

Fanning described the signing ceremony as “a celebration for those that are in healthcare and particularly in the nursing field.” She also said that an important takeaway from the event is the creative partnerships that they’re able to build with community partners. “Particularly our academic partners,” Fanning added. “To bridge that gap between academic and service, and really again, care for all of the citizens of West Virginia.”

More information on the WVU Medicine Aspiring Nursing Program can be found on the program’s website.