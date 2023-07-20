MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University is currently hosting the 2023 Energy, Environment and Excitement Camp that looks to promote interest and inclusivity in the energy industry to students in grades eight through ten.

“Camp is an opportunity for underrepresented minorities to attend camp in West Virginia at WVU to experience what it is like to be in the Energy Land Management Program at WVU. So, a lot of the kids we have this year are all from Baltimore, which is really nice. So, this is a lot of the times their first time coming out of state, so they just experience the program, so academics, but they also get to explore West Virginia,” said Camp Coordinator, Kenzie Kohrs.

While attending camp, campers are able to take classes in the morning that teach them about the energy industry while completing their projects that are due by the end of the week. They also are able participate in activities during the afternoon that include bowling, Adventure West Virginia programs and an oil and gas rig tour.

“During camp, I’ve went to multiple, three classes. We’ve had a contracting class, a GIS class, and a class with Ms. Stephanie. We do fun activities like bowling, and like stuff like this,” one of the campers, Leah Woodson said.

When asked her favorite part of the camp, Leah answered, “Bowling, like that was really fun, get to hang with everybody.”

On Friday campers will be able to present their final projects that they have been working on all week.