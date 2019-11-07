WVU hosts annual beard growing contest in honor of Mountaineer Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University is celebrating Mountaineer Week with a history lesson about the beloved Appalachian beard.

More than a dozen students were judged Wednesday on their ability to grow facial hair during the annual beard growing competition. The unshaven men were cleanly shaved three weeks ago as part of the competition.

Organizers said that Appalachian men historically used the beard for many different reasons other than today’s popular fashion statement.

“Warmth in the winter time and also in the coal mines that extra hair on your face acted as a filter to keep some of the dust out and also welders in this state, that’s a pretty popular occupation, that guards against that errant spark that flies too. So there is some history behind it but right now we’re just having a lot of fun,” said WVU Marketing and Advertising Manager, Kristie Stewart-Gale.

Mountaineer Week will continue with many events including Appalachian food sampling, live music and then the crowning of Mr. And Ms. Mountaineer during Saturday’s home football game against Texas Tech.