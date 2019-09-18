WVU hosts annual Women of Color Luncheon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Diversity Week continued at West Virginia University with the annual Women of Color Luncheon.

The event featured West Virginia Delegate Danielle Walker as its keynote speaker.

Organizers said they hope to draw attention to both the challenges and contributions of women of color both on the campus of WVU and in the wider community.

“We really wanted to have a space in which we celebrate the women of color who choose to come here every day and contribute to WVU’s mission, contribute to our success, our students who come here and allow us to teach them and inform us, inform our communities,” said Melanie Page, chair of the Council for Women’s Concerns at WVU.

This year’s event was the 32nd luncheon held at WVU.