WVU hosts Banking Summit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Erickson Alumni Center hosted its first Banking Summit in Morgantown Thursday.

More than 50 representatives from small community banks to large corporate ones talked about banking on a global level and then focused on the industry in West Virginia.

Organizers said it’s important to include students in the discussion because the industry has many career opportunities for them in the future.

“So the average age of banking executives across the country is about fifty five and so this is not just a problem in the state of West Virginia but it’s also a problem nationally and globally as well,” said Executive Director Naomi Boyd. “As us being the Land Grant University we really think it’s part of our job and our mission to insure that we have longevity in banking here in the state.”

WVU’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics sponsored the event.