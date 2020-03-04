WVU hosts ‘Behind The Bowtie’ discussion with President Gee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On West Virginia University’s campus, students had an opportunity to ask President Gordon Gee questions at an event Tuesday called ‘Behind The Bowtie.’

The question and answer session was held in the Gluck Theatre in the Mountainlair, where a panel of students and a moderator asked about issues that students felt were important. There was also an opportunity for general questions and answers for students to ask. Students, faculty and staff pre-submitted issues to the moderator that they wanted to be addressed.

“One of the biggest temptations as a college student is allowing others to define who you are. If you take away one thing from this conversation I hope it is this, when people tell you who you are do not believe them, you know who you are, you know where your dreams are calling you. The minute you allow others to define you, you embark on a destructive path leading you away from where you belong,” said Gee.

Students asked questions about scholarship funding, campus safety, and mental health. Gee stated that on the WVU’s campus that no one is ever alone with students from all 55 counties, 50 states, 150 countries.