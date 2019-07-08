WVU hosts engineering camp for high school students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University began a new engineering camp for high school students on Monday.

Engineering Challenge Camps are held on WVU’s engineering campus throughout June and July, with each having a different theme.

This week’s camp is Coding in Action, where students learn about computer science and build their own robots. This camp aims to give youth more experience before starting college and teach them more about their potential career fields.

“It helps me decide where I want to go for college, you know, give me an introduction to engineering and see where I’d like to pursue from there,” said student Ty Spurlock.

