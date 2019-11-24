WVU hosts FIRST Lego League qualifier

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The FIRST Lego League robotics competition had a qualifier event for next month’s state championship on Saturday.

FIRST, which stands for For the Inspiration and the Recognition of Science and Technology–is a worldwide tournament that is in over one hundred countries. Participants form their own teams of middle schoolers who are judged in four equally weighted categories. Teams have to give a presentation about their research to judges, a presentation on robot design, one presentation on their teammates and ultimately, there is the performance of how well the robot does on the game field.

The contest also featured Lego League Junior., which is for elementary school-aged children from about 5 to 10 years old. These teams receive a kit of Lego materials and have to decide what to build while staying with the theme for the year. The theme this year is buildings and city growth.

Team Boomtown Brilliance, from Skyview Elementary, which consists of three members, took part in the junior division contest and received an award for their design. The Lil’ Einstein Award is awarded to the team that showed their true brainy ways, exhibited an in-depth knowledge of their model and the theme.

Left to right: Brody, Jack, Cayden showing of their Lil’ Einstein award

“In our project, we decided that we wanted to build a research facility because we really like to build Legos,” fifth-grader Cayden Mccorkle said. “We were originally going to build a school but we decided that since there’s a lot of plants, we could do this instead because it’s a lot more fun and hard and the more complex stuff is the more fun it is.”

Team 21328 aka Boomtown Brilliance

Their design consists of multiple buildings, has solar panels and a satellite on the top of the main building said, fifth-grader Jack Thompson. The team designed one building to test different types of plants to help stop diseases, a greenhouse that they use to store all the plants, a medical school where they learn new types of ways to help treat patients he said.

Their main building even has an elevator, that they programmed to go up and down so you can access multiple levels. Brody Hartley a third-grader said it has music, so you know when your trip is complete.

Team Boomtown Brilliance and their research facility

The tournament director Todd Ensign said they host both contests side by side to give students in the junior league an idea of what to expect and to excite them for the next level. Team Boomtown Brilliance said they expected the next level to be challenging but that it was more fun to do difficult things.

The competition is designed to get students interested in STEM or science technology engineering and math from an early age in the hopes they’ll pursue a career in the field later on in life.

Madeline Sorensen the outreach and PR team lead for MARS, the Mountaineer Area Robotics, who helped host, referee and judge the contest said she is impressed every year. Sorensen said that was because students come back every year with greater and more awesome ideas.

She said she used to participate in FLL when she was younger and that MARS plays a pivotal roll in the contest. Sorensen the impact the competition has on kids is why she sticks around.

“The West Virginia statistics for the amount of people that go into post-secondary education is actually 26.4 percent and the MARS average is 100 percent just from that you can see the critical change in the education levels that they’re willing to pursue,” Sorensen said.

The FLL state championship is Dec. 7 and Ensign encouraged junior division members to attend and take part in the expo. Sorensen said she likes knowing that she is getting children involved in something that is meaningful to her and their future.

“I like to be able to look around my community and see all these kids that I’ve been able to get involved in the same program that I grew up in,” Sorensen said.