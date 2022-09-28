STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia University School of Medicine’s Walk with a Future Doc program will host its first Pediatric Day.

On Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., families will be able to join in on free games, activities and snacks while interacting with West Virginia University School of Medicine physicians and students at the Edith Barill Riverfront Park and Trail in Star City.

Activities will include:

10 a.m. – “Family Nutrition: Ideas for School Lunch!” discussion led by Dr. Treah Haggerty

10:20 a.m. – Group exercise on the rail trail.

10:40 a.m. – Family-oriented games and activities for children with WVU School of Medicine students and faculty, and WVU Medicine doctors

Attendees will gain ideas for nutritious school lunches from Department of Family Medicine associate professor, Dr. Treah Haggerty. Afterward, a 20-minute, self-paced walk will allow participants to converse with School of Medicine M.D. students and WVU Medicine healthcare providers while on the move.

After the walk, families will be able to enjoy games and activities at the park’s waterfront gazebo.

Hybrid walks will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month during the academic year by the program. Participants will be able to walk as a group in Morgantown or to walk along with the group virtually via Zoom.

To receive emails with walk information, including the Zoom link to join virtually, sign up for the WVU Walk with a Future Doc Newsletter. For more about the student programs at the WVU School of Medicine, click here.