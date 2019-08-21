Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

WVU hosts its 25th annual FallFest

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University welcomed students back on campus with its annual back-to-school concert.

Each year, WVU welcomes well known artists to perform at FallFest as a fun way to kickoff the new school year.

“You don’t get to go to concerts usually like these for free, they cost a lot of money so it’s so nice that the school that the school provides you a free concert,” said Kerry Gilbride, freshman at WVU.

The highly anticipated concert draws thousands of Mountaineers together to celebrate their last day of summer vacation before they head back to the classroom.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories