MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Climate Alliance and partners hosted an Energy, Jobs, and Justice Candidate Forum at the West Virginia University Mountainlair Gluck Theater.

Candidates from District 2, Senatorial District 13, and delegates were invited to participate in the non-partisan, educational forum. Voters had the opportunity to hear from the candidates and discuss the future of the state around the theme of energy, jobs, and justice with a focus on climate change. Candidates answered written questions from the public and partner organizations during the forum.

“We’re going to hear from congressional candidates, senatorial, and delegate district candidates at both the state and federal level. And both of those sections of government have immense power when it comes to creating legislation to make our communities more resilient to adapt to flooding, to adapt to heat waves, and ensure that our communities are ready in the face of our warming world,” said Morgan King, Climate Campaign Coordinator at the West Virginia Rivers Coalition. “We know climate change is happening and its impacts are affecting our economy and community livelihood. And so, we want to make sure that these issues are at the forefront so that we can look at the future of West Virginia’s energy economy and address some of these devastating impacts that we’ve been seeing from severe weather events.”

The next forum will be held in Kanawha County on October 25th, at West Virginia State University.