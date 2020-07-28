WVU is adapting student activities to adhere to social distancing guidelines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With campus reopening next month, WVU’s Arts and Entertainment office has been looking at options to make sure students can be safe and still have fun.

Activities like Up All Night, which is held Friday and Saturday nights at the Mountainlair, will be operating under a modified format, according to Kristie Stewart-Gale the WVU Arts and Entertainment marketing and advertising manager.

“We believe that we’re going to be able to come very close to what WVU Up All Night has been in the past,” Stewart-Gale said.

Plans to implement social distancing guidelines at these events include limitations of how many people are able to be in each room for the activities offered. For instance, movie nights will be limited to 25 people per showing.

“We’re going to take reservations [for different activities], so for example if you want to do crafts on Friday night, you’ll have to make a reservation so we’re prepared and we’re following guidelines,” said Stewart-Gale.

There will also be options for students to reserve a take home craft kit and order take out from the buffet held every weekend.

Welcome Week, which is held the week before classes start, will also be undergoing some modifications to keep students safe. No specific information is available yet on what these changes will entail.

April Kaull, WVU’s Interim Executive Director of Communications said that they will work to provide a better experience during these stressful times.

“We are working on ways to honor the current pandemic situation and provide students with new and safe interactive and distantly social activities, classes and experiences that let them share an activity, meal, class or craft together – but in a safe way.”