WVU issues alert after robbery Sunday afternoon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Police are encouraging people to be vigilant after a carjacking Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in front of 265 Prospect Street.

Police say approached the driver of a silver Nissan with PA plates, pushed the driver away from the vehicle and fled with the vehicle towards High Street.

The suspect did not use a weapon and no injuries were reported.

University police say they’ve increased patrols in the area in response.

That suspect is a white male around 25 years old with dark hair and a beard and wearing a hat.

If you have any information on the incident, call (304) 293-2677.

