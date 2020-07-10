WVU issues letter opposing new ICE guidance regarding international students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials issued a letter to the campus community on Friday opposing the new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) guidance regarding international students who are on F-1 visas.

The letter was issued by WVU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed and Amber Brugnoli, associate vice president and executive director of the Office of Global Affairs, according to a release from the university.

University officials said that the new ICE guidance rescinds many of the leniencies that were put into place due to COVID-19 , and most notably, requires that international students who are enrolled in fully online programs for the Fall 2020 semester must leave the U.S. and return to their home countries. The letter explained that in order to stay in the U.S. students must be enrolled in at least one (three-credit) in-person course.

University officials said a major concern about the new ICE guidance is the possible consequences if WVU is requited to go fully online during the semester.

In the letter, university officials said they are determined to do everything within their power to keep their international students.

“WVU vigorously opposes the new regulations from ICE, and we strongly encourage the federal government to adjust its plan and allow international students to remain in the U.S., even those completing a fully online course load,” university officials said in the letter. “Most immediately, we are focused on doing everything within our control to ensure that our international students will be able to continue their education at WVU in Fall 2020.”

To read the letter in its entirety, click here.