MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police issued a Community Notice, early Sunday morning after a report of shots fired in Morgantown.

The incident happened, off campus, just before 4:00 a.m. on Beverly Avenue, which is in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

The Morgantown Police Department is investigating the incident. No injuries were reported and there was no immediate threat in the area, according to a statement from WVU officials.

A Community Notice is part of what WVU describes as it’s “three-tiered emergency notification system used to enhance student and employee safety and provide useful information to the community.”

In a news release, University officials reminded students to: always remain aware of their surroundings, walk in well-lit areas and consider other personal safety tips, advice and services located at safety.wvu.edu and police.wvu.edu.

WVU also offered the following safety tips: