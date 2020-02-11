WVU Law students get stranded in Chicago on their way to law competition in New Orleans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A team from West Virginia University College of Law took part in the national finals of a law contest in New Orleans but barely made it there due to being stranded in an airport.

The four-person team was one of seven to take part in the Labor and Employment Trial Advocacy Competition hosted by the American Bar Association in late January. However, on their way, they got stuck in an airport in Chicago due to bad weather conditions.

“We just thought we were going to get down there early and prep some things we didn’t have time to the night before, figuring we’d have time to practice and have the evening to kind of do whatever we needed to do,” one of the team members Lauren Mahaney said.

Mahaney said she knew that flying through Chicago can be problematic because of the weather but still they did not anticipate to have problems. When the weather took a turn for the worst they had to decide whether to give up or drive from Chicago to New Orleans.

Mahaney said the team was feeling down on its luck, however, that’s when their three coaches traveling with them stepped in.

“They were probably the only reason why we made it down there,” she said. “We all, as in the competitors were very unsure when we were sitting in the Chicago airport and all of our coaches acted at the same time and made the decision that we were going drive but asked us if we wanted to. One of our coaches made sure that our bags were going to get to where we needed to go, one of the coaches went to go pick up the rental car and the other one made arrangements for us to get clothes because we didn’t have anything to compete in.”

The team made it in time and ultimately placed in fifth, despite losing a lot of their notes in their checked luggage and not getting a lot of prep time once they arrived.

It is Mahaney’s last year of law school so she cannot take part next year, however, she said she has recommendations to make for the future to avoid a hectic time. The most important aspect she said was to practice as much as possible and trying to memorize their case.

“I think that just making sure that you know your trial full out would probably be the most important thing,” Mahaney said.