WVU LGBTQ center, director earn national recognition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s LGBTQ+ center has earned national recognition for its work from two different organizations.

BestColleges has named WVU one of the “Best colleges for LGBTQ+ students” for its inclusive programming and outreach efforts.

The center’s director, Cris Mayo, has also been recognized by the national diversity council with an LGBTQ+ leadership award. Students said that recognition highlights the university’s commitment to the center.

“That just means that the people who are here, genuinely care about you, and want the best for you,” said WVU junior Madison Wedge. “They care about your interests, they’re always asking for feedback and what they can do to be better.”

Mayo was recognized by the council at the Pennsylvania LGBTQ+ Unity Summit in Pittsburgh Tuesday.