MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — Suncrest Elementary School held a welcome back event Tuesday morning to welcome back its students for the new school year.

For this event, the school played game day music outside and brought in the Mountaineer mascot and cheerleaders from West Virginia University to engage with the students. Many of the staff and faculty also stood out on the sidewalk with their own pep gear to greet students personally upon arrival.

This event ties into Suncrest’s “Game On” theme, which the staff members plan to carry out yearlong to encourage the students. The principal of the school, Rosetta Le, said that the event was set up to be similar to a pep rally, “where kids were able to come in and they were being cheered on.”

Le said that she wants the students to know that the staff is rooting for them and cheering for them. “I think it just kinda sets the tone for the year,” she added.

Over the coming school year, Le said that the students will be goal-setting, accomplishing things, and cheered on all year long by the staff. She added that the school has a “great community of teachers and support” and they plan to have a wonderful year.

According to Kristi Mullenax, the Assistant Principal at Suncrest Elementary, the school has a partnership with West Virginia University that helped make this possible. Some of the cheerleaders from WVU have volunteered at the school in the past, helping out with their Math Olympia after-school program and Intervention Celebration last year.

Mullenax said that Suncrest is a “tight-knit community” that is very welcoming to families and that the staff is just excited to have the students back. “I think everything like this helps continue to build those community partnerships and let families know that we’re here to support not only our students, but them as a family,” she added.

Mullenax also said that the school wants to send a message to the students that the staff are here for them and plan to have fun. “It’s gonna be a great year here at Suncrest every day. It’s game on: we’re ready for anything and everything.”