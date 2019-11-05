WVU Medicine adopts new intern-program for young adults with disabilities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine hosted it’s second open house for Project Search, an internship program for people ages 18-21 with disabilities.

The program allows students to spend their final year of high school in a small classroom setting at Ruby Memorial Hospital as they do classroom work and internships throughout different departments in the hospital.

“WVU Medicine is committed to serving all people and this is just another avenue in which we’ll help students with disabilities have opportunities, just like other people,” said Whitney Hatcher, Project Search Business Liaison.

For students to be eligible they must be enrolled within Monongalia, Marion, Preston or Taylor counties and have a willingness to work.