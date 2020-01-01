WVU Medicine and Hardesty family welcomes New Year’s baby

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- WVU Medicine and the Hardesty family brought in the New Year with welcoming baby Rylee.

Baby Rylee was born at 4:47 a.m. on New Year’s Day and weighed 7 lbs and 0.9 ounces.

Rylee’s mother, Katie Molnar, said her original due date was Christmas Eve.

The Hardesty family was shocked to have baby Rylee on New Year’s Day.

“We weren’t expecting her to be this long. Spending time with her we thought she was going to be a week old,” said Katie Molnar.

Molnar said she wants Rylee to grow up and be anything she wants.

The mother and the baby are healthy and doing well.