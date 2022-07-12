MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine has announced the new Children’s Hospital will officially open on Sept. 29.

The Morgantown facility has been years in the making. The nine-story, 150-bed facility is still under construction next to the J-W Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will include:

Private inpatient rooms

Dedicated pediatric emergency department

Spa-like Birthing Center

Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Operating rooms and cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology and endoscopy facilities

Heart Center

Blood Disorder and Cancer Center

Maternal-Fetal Medicine Clinic

On-site pharmacy, cafeteria, gift shop and family resource center

WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital (WBOY Image)

Even with work still underway, WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital was recently named the Best Children’s Hospital in West Virginia by the U.S News & World Report.

The opening date was announced through a video on the hospital’s YouTube channel with the caption:

“WVU Medicine Children’s focus is to improve the lives of newborns, children, teens, young adults, and women throughout West Virginia and the region, delivering hope and healing along the way. The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital furthers our mission of building healthier futures for children as we continue to stand as a beacon of hope for the people of West Virginia and beyond. WVUKids.com”