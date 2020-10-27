WVU Medicine announces parking restrictions ahead of upcoming WVU football game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine has released information about parking for Saturday’s WVU football game.

Officials explained that parking on the campus of WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital will be restricted for the WVU football game on Saturday, October 31. No tailgating will be permitted and Milan Puskar Stadium will operate at 25% capacity as part of the health, safety, and wellness measures being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, WVU Athletics Department, in conjunction with the University’s team of medical professionals and appropriate parties, will not only cap attendance at approximately 15,000 fans for each remaining game this season, but will also take additional steps to increase fan safety.

The following parking guidelines have been issued by WVU Medicine’s Security Department:

The vehicles of all patients and visitors who are staying at the hospital past Friday at midnight will need to move their vehicles into the parking garage located outside the Emergency Department (ED).

All patients and visitors are required to pick up their game-day passes at the Emergency Department checkpoint leading to the garage when they arrive to park starting Saturday morning.

Patients being discharged are to use the ED canopy for pick-up.

Patients and visitors who need access to the hospital will need to use the back entrance of Ruby; signage will be displayed for wayfinding.

Patient pick-up and drop-off during the game will occur through the Emergency Department starting Friday at midnight and running through Sunday at noon.

Those with questions about game day parking can contact the Security Department at 304-598-4444.