WVU Medicine announces partnership for special needs job training

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine has joined a national organization to provide job opportunities for people with special needs.

Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown will be the first in the state to become a part of “Project search”. The organization creates a one-year immersion experience for special needs students to gain both career and educational experience in several types of jobs.

“Don’t presume incompetence. Just have high expectations that they’re going to do well, and that with training and with mentoring and with feedback, they can have the same kind of successes,” said Susie Rutkowski of Project Search.

The first class of students will arrive at Ruby in 2020.