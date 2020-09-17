WVU Medicine begins offering in-home services in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine has launched an in-home health services program in Monongalia Co.

Linda Carte, vice president of post-acute care, said WVU Medicine has been offering in-home health and hospice services in many counties throughout West Virginia. It felt that now was a good time to provide similar services in Monongalia Co. She said as of Monday, Sept. 14, the benefits have begun. The hope is to allow community members, patients to be discharged from hospitals to chose WVU Medicine to help provide excellent treatment right in their homes.

Linda Carte

We are just really excited to be able to partner with Mon County citizens to provide this service. We know that in-home services often is what is necessary to help people have a smooth transition from being in the hospital or again, stabilize a current situation in their home related to their health that allows them to stay in their home surrounded by the people and the things that they love. So we’re excited to be able to provide such a valuable service to Mon County. Linda Carte – WVU Medicine

Carte said the range of services offered includes skilled nursing, physical therapy, other rehab services in a patient’s home that might help them stabilize their medical condition, learn to live with a new medical condition, and improve their quality of life.

The in-home service accepts referrals from any patient, Carte said, regardless of what healthcare system they are affiliated with and where they get their healthcare. WVU Medicine doctors, physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners, and others can work side by side with usual providers to ensure quality in-home care.

There is no cap for how many patients can receive in-home care, Carte said. The mission is to help as many people as requested.

“I just can’t say enough times that we are really excited to be able to be a part of the healthcare resources for Monongalia Co. and look forward to working with people,” Carte said. “Again, helping people stay at home, live well, improve their quality of life, and continue to provide a great service to this county.”