MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. News & World Report has ranked WVU Medicine’s Pediatric Urology Program 41st in its Best Children’s Hospital report. The program has earned a spot in this national ranking five years in a row.

Dr. Al-Omar (right) discussing with a Department of Urology colleague (WBOY Image)

“[The] Department of Urology is one of its kind here in the state. We are the only MD department of urology in the entire state, and we really cover a large landscape in the state,” said WVU Medicine Children’s Chief of Pediatric Urology Dr. Osama Al-Omar. “My mission in the division of pediatric urology is no child should leave the state for urology care issues.”

Dr. Al-Omar was instrumental in building the Urology program for WVU Medicine 10 years ago. The pediatric urologists at WVU Medicine Children’s have special expertise in the management of all congenital anomalies of the genitourinary system, kidney stones, neurogenic bladder and dysfunctional voiding. It is also the state’s only pediatric urology practice offering robotic surgery.

The pandemic brought a lot of hardship to hospitals, but Dr. Al-Omar said his department worked as a team through problems like limited resources and access. To combat the barriers of COVID-19, it began to provide telehealth to its patients to make sure that the children continued to get the quality care they needed.

WVU Medicine Department of Urology (WBOY Image)

“Our priority is to our patients, and I believe strongly that quality of care will pay off down the road by cutting cost and most importantly gaining the trust of West Virginians and seeing the happiness on kids’ faces,” Dr. Al-Omar said.

While Dr. Al-Omar and his team are excited to receive the ranking from U.S. News & World Report, the reason they come to work every day isn’t for the awards.

“Our main objective is excellence in care. I strongly believe that providing quality of care has been our main objective and will continue to be our aim for the future,” he said.

Along with the Urology Program ranking, U.S News & World Report also named WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital as the top children’s hospital in West Virginia.

“It is an honor to be named the top children’s hospital in West Virginia as well as to receive national recognition for our Pediatric Urology program,” said President of West Virginia University Hospitals, Michael Grace. “I am extremely proud of all of the physicians, providers, and care team members at WVU Medicine Children’s, especially as we prepare to move into our new Children’s Hospital this fall.”