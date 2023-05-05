MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The success rates for childhood cancer have increased to about seventy percent over the last sixty years—which is nowhere near enough.

On Friday, Doctor Patrick Tomboc at WVU’s Children’s Hospital, participated to help fund further research and show support for his patients by shaving his head for the #LincolnStrong campaign, through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

12 News spoke with Dr. Tomboc, Division Chief of Pediatrics Blood and Cancer Center, at WVU Medicine, on why fundraising events like this are so crucial to the cause.

“If you don’t have research, you don’t have any new cures, we can’t move the ball forward. Right now, I use all these terrible medicines and we’ve got this amazing success rate, but without research, I can’t find new ways that don’t hurt kids.”

The hairstylists in action.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to researching childhood cancer and helping fund events like this. Dr. Tomboc was a little nervous as he feared patients would shave his eyebrows, though he was more than happy to contribute to such a great foundation as this was his second time participating in a head-shaving fundraiser.

“I have pretty short hair, to begin with so this isn’t a huge leap for me, but I think it’s some sense of solidarity, some sense of normalcy, and some sense of ‘I’m in with them’ and I’m one hundred percent with them.”

The aftermath of Dr. Tomboc’s new do.

Three patients participated in the head shaving with help from their mothers, making the outcome pretty neat for Dr. Tomboc. Five-year-old Lincoln Frix of Salem, WV, was one of the patients who participated as he is the face of the #LincolnStrong campaign.

Lincoln was diagnosed with stage five kidney cancer that spread to create twenty-six masses in his lungs, his parents were already familiar with St. Baldrick’s. Benjamin and Amanda Frix had actually donated to the cause prior to Lincoln’s diagnosis after a family member introduced the foundation.

Lincoln and mother, Amanda, in action.

“The money that they raise goes specifically towards childhood cancer research and towards a little extra resources. Like, the book that they gave us, when they gave it to us, they said, ‘we know that nothing we’re telling you right now you’re hearing, we just told you your kid has cancer, and they were absolutely right. We probably asked the same questions at least eight or nine times, but a lot of those questions were also answered in that book.” said Benjamin.

Amanda also spoke on the hardships faced throughout Lincoln’s journey, “that was the hard part, of hearing that your child has this terrible disease, but the love and the compassion and the care that we got here at WVU’s Children Hospital has just been amazing.”

After long chemo sessions and surgery to have one of his kidneys removed, Lincoln’s mom said that he’s doing much better now, although “he’s still got a long road ahead of him”. Both parents assure that Lincoln is still fighting hard and hope to hold a local head-shaving fundraising event within the next year.

You can donate to #LincolnStrong and help St. Baldrick’s Foundation fund further research for a cure for childhood cancer with the links provided.