MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Seven girls and their mothers were invited to see Taylor Swift’s “The Era Tours” in person this weekend.

A bus came to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital on Friday afternoon to take the girls to Pittsburgh for food and festivities before the concert. Tickets and accommodations were donated by Iron Senergy’s owner and CEO, Justin Thompson, as a part of giving back to the communities he services.

“I love it, there’s nothing better! If kids don’t put a smile on your face, I don’t know what does. I can’t wait to see them come out and I hope they have a great time. We’ve done everything we can to set them up for all the features that are up there. So, I’m just excited,” said Thompson before the take-off.

The concert is taking place at Acrisure Stadium on Friday. Staff from WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital promised to send pictures and follow-ups from the girl’s trip.