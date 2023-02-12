MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University (WVU) Medicine Children’s hosted its annual gala fundraiser Saturday night at the Morgantown Event Center at the Marriott at Waterfront Place Hotel.

Guests were invited to join the hospital staff for an evening filled with gourmet dining, entertainment and dancing, along with a live and silent auction. The children’s hospital gala began in 2003 as the annual signature fundraising event for WVU Medicine Children’s.

“We’ve raised over $9,000,000 with the gala’s that we’ve had, and these funds tonight are very critical to meet the needs of the pediatric patients and the expecting moms, whether it be equipment or programmatic needs, you know, things to advance technology,” said Amy Bush, chief administrative officer of WVU Medicine Children’s.

Funds raised at the annual gala go directly to provide vital support the hospital needs so that they can give the best treatment possible to every child and woman in need.

“Every child is a gift and I truly feel it is a gift to be able to take care of those children. And every day I am grateful for the fact I get to take care, and again that is part of why I give back every year to do this. And, I have been the presenting sponsor for a number of years because there is no better way as an individual for me to show my love and caring for the children of West Virginia,” said Dr. David Rosen, professor of anesthesia and pediatrics at WVU Medicine.

WVU Medicine stated that the gala also provides a chance for team members to celebrate one another and the accomplishments that the hospital has achieved over the years. Bush stated that the hospital staff working and those in attendance are the true heroes and that without them the gala would not be possible.