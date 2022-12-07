MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Medicine Children’s held a holiday celebration bringing joy and cheer to the children and families.

Patients and staff members gathered in front of the hospital to flip the switch and light the tree while enjoying hot chocolate and musical entertainment provided by the WVU School of Music Community Music Program Minisingers, a children’s choral group. The Mountain Loggers Group donated and decorated the tree for the patients and families.

“You know you cannot put a cost on a child’s smile. So, you know, we’ll do whatever, whatever it takes with whatever funds we have available to make it happen,” Danny Sines, president of the Mountain Loggers Group said.

If you would like to donate to a child receiving treatment at WVU Medicine Children’s, you can make a virtual donation that can brighten their holiday season through WVU Medicine Children’s Virtual Toy Drive.

“The fundraising for children never ends, right, we have the new building, but we are always raising money for programming whether it’s for hotel cards, or gas cards, or foods, or the toy drive, or things we do with our school teacher and child life in reducing anxiety, things we do with research and education. So, donations are always appreciated,” Chief Administrative Officer Amy Bush said.

Hospital officials said two sisters were picked to light the tree: Laurel and her sister, Lillian, a six-year-old girl from Wheeling, who was diagnosed with leukemia on Aug. 31; Laurel has been a comfort to her sister since the diagnosis. Those officials said the Christmas tree is their symbol of hope for the hospital for the holiday season.

“We don’t ever want kids to have to be in the hospital but especially during the holiday season, we want to give them something that just puts that smile on their face. So, as there are families coming in to visit seeing those lights of hope and hopefully as they go in and out and hopefully get the kids home and well, they can see the hope too,” Bush said.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct multiple typos and clarity issues.