WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon 2021 a success, bringing in nearly $700,000

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Wednesday, March 3, WBOY and its fellow Nexstar stations across West Virginia, teamed up with WVU Medicine Children’s for the second-ever Mediathon.

Throughout the day, WVU Medicine Children’s Marisa Sayre reported from the hospital campus, bringing the stories of miracle patients, the doctors who treat them, updates on the progress of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and interviews with some of the project’s biggest supporters.

West Virginians responded with a record $684,239 in donations, all going toward a $60 million capital campaign.

“None of us are immune to having health problems and that type of thing and especially when it happens in your family or in your community. So this is a kind of insurance policy for all of us to pay it forward in our communities and our own families so that we can have the best health care possible right here in West Virginia,” said title sponsor J.R. Toothman of Toothman Ford in Grafton.

It’s not too late to help. Donations can still be made online.