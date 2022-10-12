MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Amy bush, the chief operations officer of WVU Medicine Children’s, accepted a $300,000 donation from UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia.

Bush says the donation will fund a healthcare navigation system to assist families and patients on how their health care will be delivered. It will also explain terms and diagnoses to help understand what their child may be facing.

“Yeah, it’s very important. Anything we can do to lighten some of the burden is going to help produce more positive outcomes in the health care system”.

Once the check was presented, a group from UniCare w-v took a tour of the facility.