WVU Medicine Children’s sees record number of childbirths

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – October was a record month for WVU Medicine Children’s as it delivered more children in that single month than any other before.

There were 200 children born in October, and the hospital’s Medical Director of Labor and Delivery, Annelee Boyle, MD, said it had been a busy year set to break many records.

Boyle

We had about nine months warning, and we started looking in July with the closures of Fairmont General and as well as Uniontown Hospital’s birthing unit. We were concerned that our numbers were going to go up. So starting in July, we started having talks, looking at our anticipated delivery volumes, initiating the hiring of more nurses, as well as critical staffing pay. Our physician force has grown significantly over the last few years, and so that has also contributed as well. Annelee Boyle, MD – Medical Director of Labor and Delivery

The closures of regional birthing centers were unexpected. Still, what wasn’t was the fact that eventually more people in the state and region would be attracted to WVU Medicine Children’s, Boyle said.

The hospital has always known that they provide an excellent service and figure out, at some point, that they would be the preferred location for expecting mothers. And the level of care afforded to mothers and their children is only possible because of a team effort.

“It’s not just the work of the doctors and nurses in labor and delivery, but it’s really the entire team,” Boyle said. “It’s having the ability of 24-hour anesthesia on-call, 24-hour neonatology service on-call an excellent blood bank, as well as any subspecialty services that we would need for mom or baby. I think that the community is also recognizing that this is the safest place to deliver a baby.”

Artist rendering of planned WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

This same level of care will only continue, if not improve when WVU Medicine Children’s completes building its new hospital in the summer of 2021. In fact, there will be a spa-like birthing center that is state of the art and will provide for every need of the mother and child.

For the time being, Boyle said she feels rewarded to help so many mothers and their children, especially in the same community she was raised.

“I grew up here in Morgantown, I went here for college, but I traveled around and was recruited back from the University of Virginia in January,” Boyle said. “So it has just been so rewarding to come back to where is my home and the people I grew up with and members of my community and be able to serve them.”