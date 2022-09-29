MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Following Saturday’s official ribbon cutting, WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital welcomed its first patients on Thursday, and doctors performed the first surgery in the new facility.

Five-week-old Adilynn “Addi Jo” Goodnight of Birch River in Nicholas County was the first patient to be admitted to the hospital. She has been a patient of WVU Medicine Children’s since she was born on Aug. 17, was diagnosed with a coarctation of the aorta at birth and underwent heart surgery at one week old.

Jessica King, Addi Jo’s mother, said she was very excited that the baby was chosen to be the first patient in the new Hospital. “It is really sweet that they picked her out of everyone because she has been through so much,” King said. “She will have this experience to look back on when she gets older.”

Kenadie Barclay, 12, of Jane Lew in Lewis County was the first patient admitted to the Pediatric Acute Care Unit, and newborns Maverick Davis of Morgantown and Salvatore Coneway of Allison, Pennsylvania, were the first patients admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

(Clockwise from top left): The first patients moved into WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital were Adilynn “Addi Jo” Goodnight, Kenadie Barclay, Salvatore Coneway, and Maverick Davis. (Courtesy: WVU Medicine)

Top photo: Dr. Osama Al-Omar (front row, third from left) and the team that performed the first surgery at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. Bottom photo: Dr. John Lubicky, chief of Pediatric Orthopaedics at WVU Medicine Children’s (Courtesy: WVU Medicine)

The first surgery in the new hospital was for one-year-old Dallas Kelly of Fairmont. Osama Al-Omar, M.D., M.B.A., chief of Pediatric Urology, operated on Dallas.

“As soon as we met him, we knew he was the one,” Jake Kelly, Dallas’ dad, said of Dr. Al-Omar. Mom Emily Kelly added, “We didn’t get a second opinion because we trusted him. To find doctors who are also personable is a rare thing.”

Al-Omar said the surgery went well without any issues or complications.

John Lubicky, M.D., chief of Pediatric Orthopaedics, who performed the state’s first robotic pediatric spinal surgery in 2018, said the opening of the Hospital will allow for even more innovation. “We’ve recently introduced some things that we weren’t offering before,” he said, “and we will be doing more.”