MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Sunday, WVU Medicine hosted its annual toy drive at the Waterfront Marriott Hotel in Morgantown.

The toy drive began at noon and lasted until 3:00 p.m., although community members were lined up to drop off their donations well before the event began.

WVU Medicine asked for donations of new, medium to small toys under the price limit of $50. To ensure that every patient was accounted for, the hospital requested donations for all ages, from newborns to 18-year-olds.

Once toys were dropped off, WVU Medicine staff began organizing and sorting items to be placed in its Santa Workshop.

A week or two before Christmas, WVU Medicine will invite parents of patients to come to Santa’s Workshop in the hospital and pick out toys for their child being seen in the hospital as well as any additional children they may have at home.

12 News spoke with WVU Medicine’s Child Life supervisor, Megan Mezzanotte, on why it’s important to support the children in this way.

“We know how stressful being in the hospital can be any day, but especially over the holidays, we want to add just a little extra joy, make it as special as we can for them and alleviate some of the stressors that come along with the holiday season,” said Mezzanotte.

If you missed out on WVU Medicine’s Christmas toy drive, there are still opportunities to donate. You can reach out to WVU Medicine’s Child Life program at 304-554-8535.