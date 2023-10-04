MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday afternoon, WVU Medicine held its Marvelously Musical Bravo! Bash which recognized the hospital’s employees and all they do.

The event had a music theme to it and featured that had outdoor games, door prize raffles, free food and desserts, as well as awards for outstanding employees.

This is a recurring event that is hosted by the Bravo! Reward and Recognition Program several times a year at WVU hospitals. Over 100 employees were in attendance, bringing in workers from JW Ruby Memorial Hospital, WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, Fairmont Medical Center, as well as local clinics that are a part of the WVU hospitals network.

We are celebrating employees who were nominated by their colleagues for going above and beyond. This is an afternoon of recognizing and applauding those who are outstanding employees here at WVU hospitals. Their stories were shared by their colleagues about the magnificent tasks that they do, their magnificent character traits, and truly how they make a great impact on the patient experience and the workplace experience. And we are here today to recognize them for all that they do and to celebrate them. Marissa Bailey, Special Events Coordinator with the Bravo! Reward and Recognition program at WVU Medicine

To submit a nomination, employees had to write a narrative or short story outlining how their colleague has gone above and beyond in the workplace. There were four categories that nominees could win an award for:

Excellence in Patient Care and Service

Lending a Helping Hand

Building a Better Workforce

Unsung Heroes.

According to Bailey, the Bravo! Reward and Recognition team only consists of four people. However, she said that planning the event alongside the team was a great experience and that they were “excited to make a big impact here at WVU hospitals and WVU Medicine as a whole.”