MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center recognized three patients and those who treated them during the various stages of their care at the 11th Night of Recognition at the Morgantown Event Center Thursday night.

Each patient’s story was told, and those who participated in their care were presented with a Cornerstone of Recovery Award. Approximately 70 awards were presented. Through sponsorship and ticket sales, proceeds from the Night of Recognition provide crucial funds to the WVU School of Medicine Department of Surgery to help support the Trauma Center’s Injury Prevention Outreach Programs, which educate people of all ages.

“People don’t realize what it really takes to take care of one of these significantly injured patients, and the number of people that are involved, and how each individual contribution really interlocks with those of others to allow for an appropriate recovery,” said Dr. Alison Wilson, Executive Director of the Jon Michael Moore Critical Care and Trauma Insitute.

The 2022 honored patients include:

James Moore, 17, of Barnesville, Ohio, who was in a motor vehicle collision

Rebecca Yuhas, 45, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, who was in an ATV accident

Weston Mazey, 14, of Morgantown, who was injured playing baseball

“Those that we recognize tonight are just a sampling of all those that represent them in the trench people who spend nights, and holidays, and weekends away from families so these patients can recover and get back with their families as well,” Dr. Wilson said. “There is a big difference between what an emergency center does and what a trauma center does. Your trauma cares for patients from the moment of injury all the way through discharge and then hopefully full integration back into communities. So, it’s not just doctors and nurses but it’s all the additional therapists, and raspatory therapists, and support staff which really go into making this work. It’s an important resource for our state and community.”

The Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center, located at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, was created in the 1980s with the assistance and support of the late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd. It is named after Byrd’s grandson, who died as a result of an automobile crash.