WVU Medicine offers third COVID booster shot clinic in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine offered the Pfizer-BioNTech booster COVID vaccines from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 29 at its vaccine clinic in the former Sears location at the Morgantown Mall.

Deidre Snyder, a registered nurse who helps to oversee the clinic, said vaccines were provided to those who were vaccinated at least six months ago with the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or at least two months ago with the Jannsen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

WVU Medicine nurse working at the COVID clinic

“Studies have shown that after having your second booster for six months, some of your immunity kind of starts to wane a little bit,” Snyder said. “So, we want to increase the boost that immunity up, so that’s why we’re doing the booster shots.”

The vaccines were provided by appointment only to the following patients:

Those who are 65 years of age and older;

Those who are 18 years old or older who are immunosuppressed and/or have other underlying conditions that put them at high risk of contracting COVID-19; and

Those who are 18 years old or older who are in frequent contact with others exposed to COVID-19.

Snyder said right now, boosters are only being offered through appointments.

Deidre Snyder, WVU Medicine RN

“Usually, if we’re going to have one on Friday, they’ll open up a schedule for it on Monday,” Snyder said. “Somebody who wants to schedule can call 1-855-WVU-CARE.”

Vaccine boosters are being offered at smaller clinics, Snyder said, and people can use the same number to schedule with them.

Regardless of where you go, Snyder said, WVU Medicine will only offer one COVID vaccine.

“You can get that even if you’ve had the Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson,” Snyder said. “But, we do only offer the Pfizer as a booster to patients.”

Again, appointments can be scheduled by using MyWVUChart, by calling 855-WVU-CARE, or by visiting this website. In order to receive the booster vaccine, you must have your vaccine card from previous COVID vaccines.

WVU Medicine COVID booster clinic

WVU Medicine COVID booster clinic

WVU Medicine COVID booster clinic

According to WVU Medicine, those who currently have COVID-19 are not eligible for the vaccine. Anyone who believes they may have COVID and has symptoms consistent with the disease should contact their primary care provider and obtain a test. WVU Medicine COVID-19 testing locations and hours can be found online here.

For more information on COVID-19, visit WVUMedicine.org/COVID.