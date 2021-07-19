WVU Medicine relaxes visitor policy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine hospitals and clinics started a new visitor policy on Monday, July 19 that has relaxed its COVID restrictions.

Two approved visitors may visit any adult inpatient, pediatric inpatient, or obstetrics inpatient unit at any of its affiliated hospitals. Visitors may also leave the facility and come back on the same day.

United Hospital Center in Bridgeport

For procedures, one adult may stay in the waiting room for adult patients, while pediatric patients will be allowed two visitors. For all outpatient appointments, one visitor is allowed for adults and 2 visitors are allowed for children.

Every location will have a site-specific process for anyone entering the facility, including screening for symptoms and risk factors for COVID-19.

Here is a full list of new restrictions:

Adult Inpatient Units Two patient-approved adult primary caretakers/visitors at a time during designated visitation times. Patients may indicate as many approved adult visitors as they desire. Visitors/caretakers are allowed to the exit building and return on same day. Two approved visitors for 60 minutes at time of admission and discharge if not within designated visiting hours. No overnight visitation allowed. COVID-19 positive infectious patients and COVID-19 persons under investigation (PUI): visitation permitted at admission and then every five days pursuant to West Virginia House Bill 2368. Exceptions to above with special circumstances will be considered and approved by unit management.



Pediatric Inpatient Units Visitation is 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Two approved visitors with two allowed at a time in patient’s room for pediatric inpatients. Patients may indicate as many approved adult visitors as they desire. Visitors/caretakers are allowed to the exit building and return in same day. Two approved visitors overnight for pediatric inpatients. COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 PUI allowed two approved visitors in room at all times, including overnight, for pediatric inpatients. Neonatal Intensive Care Unit allowed two approved visitors at all times, including overnight.



Obstetric Inpatient Units Visitation is 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Two approved visitors at all times, including overnight. Patients may indicate as many approved adult visitors as they desire. Visitors/caretakers are allowed to exit the building and return in same day.



Peri-Operative/Procedural Registration/Diagnostics Adult: One approved visitor with patient for registration and waiting area prior to procedure (if space allows for physical distancing). Pediatric: Allowed two visitors per patient. Obstetric: Allowed two visitors per patient.



Outpatient Appointments Adult: One visitor may accompany patient to and remain in room during visit. Pediatric: Patients are allowed two visitors. Obstetric: Allowed two visitors per patient.

