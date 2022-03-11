MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Friday afternoon, WVU Medicine said farewell to West Virginia National Guard members in a send-off ceremony.

Twenty-five West Virginia National Guard members were working inside of Ruby Memorial Hospital to help out in supportive care roles for the last six weeks.

West Virginia National Guard members depart WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital (WBOY Image)

Employees from the hospital gathered outside of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, holding signs and pom-poms to celebrate the guard members’ departure and the work they had done.

WVU Medicine employees hold up signs and pom-poms to celebrate the departure of West Virginia National Guard members. (WBOY Image)

National Guard members were also given cookies as a thank you for their work.

“We’re gonna miss them. We enjoyed having them here, and coinciding with their departure is also a really good drop in our case numbers in the state of WV. We’re going to miss them, but we’re glad that cases are falling,” said Michael Grace, President of West Virginia University Hospitals.

West Virginia National Guard members were deployed in January to hospitals in the state who requested extra help due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.