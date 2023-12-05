MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine sent a few of its patients to Pittsburgh for a show on Tuesday thanks to the donation of one company.

Much like its Taylor Swift send-off celebration back in June of this year, this event was made possible by the ticket and accommodation donations from Iron Senergy and its CEO and owner, Justin Thompson.

12 News spoke with Justin Thompson on why he chose to give back in this fashion.

“I just think they’re incredibly deserving as anyone would be, but especially these kids battling whatever battle they may be facing. I think it’s important to give back to them, part of our initiative is to give back in the community of which we serve, and I’m very proud to be able to do that,” said Thompson.

This time around, four patients and one of their guardians were given the opportunity to see Mariah Carey on her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour stop at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

12 News also spoke with WVU Medicine patient, Michelle James, who joined in on the road trip to Pittsburgh for Mariah Carey.

“This year I was diagnosed with another form of leukemia and it was going well for a little bit, then we decided that it was time to do a bone marrow transplant. We’ve been waiting on a date for that, we thought I wouldn’t be home for Christmas, but I do get to go home for Christmas now and I’ll be having the transplant at the beginning of the year, so this is really fun to go to and have a good Christmas celebration with my mom before IV chemo starts again,” said James.

WVU Medicine patients hit the road a little after 3:30 p.m. to make it to PPG Paints Arena before the show began at 7:30 p.m.