WVU Medicine unveils new MRI scanners at Ruby Memorial

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials from WVU Medicine gathered Thursday to unveil two new MRI scanners during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The new scanners – a Siemens MAGNETOM Sola (1.5T) and Vida (3T) – are the latest models from Siemens, according to a release from WVU Medicine. They will allow the hospital to acquire faster, more accurate imaging for patients.

WVU Medicine officials at the ribbon cutting for the new scanners (WBOY image)

“These scanners are centrally located in the Hospital, which will improve patient access,” said Ansaar Rai, M.D., chair of the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute Department of Neuroradiology. “This really simplifies the performance of the tests, which makes things easier for the patients, nursing staff and support staff. These will also free up our other scanners to focus on outpatient care. This improves patient accessibility, makes our procedures safer and helps build capacity for care.”

The full transition to the new scanners will officially take place on Monday, Feb. 7.