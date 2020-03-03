WVU Medicine’s Cheat Lake Clinic earns national recognition for patient-centered care

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has announced that the WVU Medicine Department of Family Medicine Cheat Lake Physicians Primary Care Clinic has received the Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition.

The PCMH Recognition, which is valid for a year, is a certification of the clinic’s use of evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focuses on highly-coordinated care and long-term participative relationships, according to a press release.

There are only 13,000 PCMH certifications throughout the country, Darin Rogers the Vice President of Ambulatory Operations said.

It signifies that Cheat Lake Clinic has made a big commitment, Rogers added.

“This is an in-depth process that we go through for certification, but the outcomes are proven to have better quality outcomes, cheaper prices, greater access, so when you look at the triple aim to increase access, better outcomes and improvement in quality it does it all for us,” Rogers said. “It’s a lot of effort that went into this thing and again, it’s a wonderful opportunity for our patients, for our staff satisfaction, but again it does a whole lot in the end result for our patients.”

The recognition means ‘a whole lot’ to WVU Medicine and is recognized both the community and payers; because they know they’re paying for valuable and high-quality care when they visit the clinic, Rogers explained.

Rogers said the process for NCQA certification is a multi-year process that results in a lot of hard work. He said credit is due to the Cheat Lake Clinic and Dr. Holly Hartman-Adams who lead the effort.

“I’m very proud of this, of the care that’s delivered out of Cheat Lake,” Rogers said. “I think they do a wonderful job out there. The outcomes and the quality that they work to get better and better each and every day so I’m very proud of their work.”

Moving forward, Rogers explained, the goal is to work toward helping other primary care clinics in the WVU Medicine system to receive the PCMH Recognition. Some are certified, but not all, and because a certification signifies the value of their healthcare, he said, it is a high interest of WVU Medicine to get all or as many clinics certified as possible.