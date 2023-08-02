MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine’s Children’s Hospital joined in on all the pink festivities Wednesday by hosting a “Barbie Day” for patients, families and staff members.

The hospital kicked off the day by creating a pink Barbie box photobooth with balloons that was placed near the entry of the lobby so that everyone could partake in the fun.

Images of staff in Barbie-themed photobooth.

Staff members of WVU Medicine’s Children’s even dressed in pink and Barbie-themed attire to bring a smile to patients’ faces and encourage them to grab their own photo-op with the Barbie box.

12 News spoke with WVU Medicine’s Children’s marketing and event specialist, Bri Clark, on the importance of hosting events like this for the patients.

“With the new Barbie movie out and all the hype around it we just wanted to get in on the fun, celebrate with our staff, our patients, our families and just have a good day for everyone. You know, people are here and not having a great time. Most of the time when you’re in a hospital you’re not having a good time, so if we can bring just a little bit of joy, that’s what we’re here to do,” said Clark.

Child Life Specialists of WVU Medicine continued the enjoyment of the day by bringing a cart filled with Barbie toys to the patient’s rooms, allowing them to choose whatever toy they wanted.

Patients, family and staff of WVU Medicine’s Children’s were more than happy to participate in a perfectly pink day.