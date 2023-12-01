MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — All of WVU Medicine’s Children’s patients received a teddy bear on Friday to kick off the hospital’s Christmas toy drive.

On Friday, The Neighborhood Ford Store pulled up to the front doors of WVU Medicine’s Children’s in the Teddy Bear Truck with a backseat full of stuffed bears. Ford donated the bears to help WVU Medicine’s Child Life Program toy drive.

Last year, The Neighborhood Ford Store donated toy vehicles for patients to ride in around the hospital alongside its donations of teddy bears.

12 News spoke with Neighborhood Ford Store’s chairman, Joseph Thurby, on why the company chose to give back this way.

“Everybody thinks, Ford, we’re in the car business and we are, but we’re also human beings and we also have families and we’ve also had our own family members in these hospitals. We’ve lived these experiences, and we know what it’s like. We just feel that it’s so good to be able to give back and be a part of this and help the families, help the children and the medical staff here,” said Thurby.

And the teddy bears really do help according to WVU Medicine’s Children’s chief surgeon, Federico Seifarth.

“It brings a sense of comfort and home and I think that plays very importantly in the whole theme of healing. We can help, we give medicine, we do surgeries, but the psychological aspects of healing are not to be underestimated, in fact, that is a big part of it,” said Seifarth.

Alongside the commercial teddy bears were cardiac bears, a little bit heavier in weight and density than the typical stuffed bear. These bears are given to patients to work in the same sense as a weighted blanket.

WVU Medicine’s Child Life Program’s toy drive will take place Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Mariott Waterfront Hotel in Morgantown from noon to 3:00 p.m. The hospital is asking for donations of new, small to medium-sized toys in the price range of $50 or less. To ensure that every patient is accounted for, WVU Medicine is asking for donations ranging from newborn to 18 years old.