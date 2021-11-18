MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston Counties is teaming up with WVU Basketball again to serve a Thanksgiving meal this year.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, WVU’s Men’s Basketball Team will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Hope Cafe, the Salvation Army’s new kitchen where they have the ability to serve hundreds of people. It’s not the first time the two have collaborated. The women’s team helped to serve meals at the old location in 2019.

“But last year, we weren’t able to have an in-person gathering due to COVID,” said Lt. Nicole Greenland with the Salvation Army. “But this year, we’re able to open our doors and for all to come in and dine and eat.”

Another difference this year, Greenland said, is the fact that the nonprofit will be teaming up with Next Level Chef to serve meals. Next Level is a Morgantown business that offers personal chefs and catering services.

Hall and Greenland at Hope Cafe (WBOY image)

Owner and Executive Chef Matthew Hall said he reached out to the Salvation Army because there is a “very apparent” homeless problem in Morgantown.

Hall said he would like to help address the issue of homelessness and food insecurity through his partnership with the Salvation Army.

“My business will be donating and providing all the food for the Thanksgiving dinner this year,” he said. “And we’ll also be preparing it. It’ll just be a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, and dinner rolls.”

Having Hall on board to help, Greenland said is incredible.

She thinks everyone who will receive a meal on Nov. 24 will be very happy with the food and the service.

Sign advertising the Thanksgiving Meal inside Hope Cafe

Inside Hope Cafe where the meal will be served

“It’s an honor to have the WVU Men’s Basketball Team again,” Greenland said. “I know the last time that they did it, the people were surprised because we didn’t tell them. And, they were able to like ‘man, they’re doing this for us’. And with Matthew now coming on board, knowing that I would have to be cooking all these meals, I’m glad that he is on board now to help us with the meals; providing the meals and also making sure that we have a lovely nutritious meal for that day.”

All are welcome at Hope Cafe in Hazel House of Hope, located at 20 Scott Ave. in Morgantown.

After the meal and Thanksgiving, Greenland said the holiday season really kicks into high gear and the Salvation Army could use the public’s help.

The ways to help are to support the Angel Tree Program and the Red Kettle Campaign.

Bellringer sign up sheet at Hope Cafe

“It’s the Christmas season and you will hear the bells, you’ll see the angels on the tree,” Greenland said. “And we just want to say thank you guys for supporting us in advance. The trees will be in Walmart at the Mountaineer Mall, Morgantown Mall, at Shoney’s, so don’t pass the trees, just up pick those angels. And if you hear the bell and see the bucket, just give a little donation because every donation counts. And if you want to volunteer, you could go to www.registertoring.com to ring or to give.”

