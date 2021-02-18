WVU moves classes online Thursday untill 11:30 a.m. due to road conditions, inclement weather

A pedestrian walks on a cleared sidewalk behind the Business and Economics Building on the downtown campus Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. WVU was set to reopen Monday evening following a historic snowstorm that blanketed the school with nearly two feet of snow.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University announced Thursday morning that it has moved on-campus instruction on its Morgantown campus online until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday due to inclement weather and road conditions.

A release from the University stated that classes that are already offered online and those that operate in a hybrid form will continue as planned. Students on clinical rotations should check in with their program directors for additional guidance. The remainder of the University, including dining, buses, COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will operate on a normal schedule, according to the release.

WVU officials said that those who are unable to make it to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic or need to adjust their appointment time should contact covidvaccine@mail.wvu.edu as soon as possible. The release stated that WVU students and employees should call ahead before venturing out to ensure locations and services are open as conditions may change or services may be limited.

University officials said that when in-class instruction resumes, if students cannot get to class due to adverse weather or road conditions, they should contact their instructors as soon as possible. Officials also said that if faculty are unable to get to class, they are also asked to notify their students as soon as possible so that students do not embark on unnecessary travel.

The release stated that employees and students should use good judgement when traveling to work or class in inclement weather.

Officials said employees should work with their supervisors to take annual leave or flex their schedule if they are unable to get to work. Supervisors are asked to be flexible and understanding with their direct reports if they are unable to make it to work, according to the release.

The release stated that updates will be provided through a variety of outlets, including WVU Alert system, MIX email and Unews, students.wvu.edu, MOUNTAINEER E-News and enews.wvu.edu and social media channels, such as @WestVirginiaU on Twitter or WVUMountaineers on Facebook. Also, follow @WVUparking on Twitter and WVU Transportation and Parking on Facebook for updates.