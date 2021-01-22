WVU opens new market at University Place

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University offered students a new place to shop for groceries at the Market at University Place. The grocery convenience store first opened its doors on January 11.

The Market is located right on campus at University Place, directly below hundreds of students in on-campus apartments and just steps from campus. It offers snacks, fresh produce, fresh coffee at Starbucks, and ready-made meals in the “grab-and-go” section. There is also a section with tables and chairs where students can eat food and study.

Plexiglass barriers allow students to study in a public settings while within accordance with the campus COVID guidelines.

“We want students to have fresh, good products,” said WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris. “Whether it’s produce or fresh-made meals or fresh-made coffee. So, the more we can offer that to students because we know that’s what they’re asking for.”

Farris noted that the Market is the only place to get fresh produce in the Sunnyside area of Morgantown. He said students are able to buy groceries with dining dollars and Mounty Bounty dollars, in addition to cash and credit.

The Market is open seven days a week.