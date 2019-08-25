WVU Organic Farm celebrates 20th Anniversary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Organic Farm, located on 705, celebrated their 20th anniversary by hosting a field day.

The farm gave a rare, inside look at some of the research they conduct on the property as well as presentations and demonstrations provided by scientists at WVU.

“We have a bee keeper on site, telling us a little bit about the importance of honey bees and pollination of fruits and vegetables. We have soil scientists here and they are telling people more about the impact and the importance of soils and producing mostly plants but indirectly, also animals,” said Dr. Sven Verlinden, Director of Plant and Soil Sciences.

Researchers and professors at Davis College of Agriculture provided hands on learning as a part of their education and outreach programs.