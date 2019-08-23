WVU partners with local organization to decrease food scarcity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After finding success with the Grow Ohio Valley program, students with WVU’s Chambers College ‘Supply Chain Technology’ class have planned to expand their work with food deserts in a new partnership with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

The program aims at providing the state with fresh, healthy food to make the state healthier.

Nick White

“If we are able to work with the different groups, just the supply chain has been able to work with the WVDA and there is a lot of things that we have seen and opportunities that we have seen for expansion and if we able to incorporate maybe the university’s agricultural department and the engineering a lot of great changes can be made for the state of West Virginia and really increase the agri-business across the state.” said Nick White, Summer Intern and Supply Chain Management major.

Presentations of collected data were also made to those in attendance, sharing how the program aims to make the partnership more effective.